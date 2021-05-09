MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock remained flat at $$110.50 during trading hours on Friday. 138,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

