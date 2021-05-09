MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 2,760,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.