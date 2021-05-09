MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

