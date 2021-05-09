Morgan Stanley Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.