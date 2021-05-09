Morgan Stanley Increases Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $23.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $5,747,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $672,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

