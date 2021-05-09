Morgan Stanley Cuts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its stake in Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

