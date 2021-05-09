Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

