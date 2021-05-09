Morgan Stanley Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

