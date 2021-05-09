ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

