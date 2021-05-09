Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.61.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $163.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.