Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.15. 11,952,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

