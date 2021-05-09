Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

