Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

