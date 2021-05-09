MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $183.34 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

