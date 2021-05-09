Mizuho Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $96.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. Datadog has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

