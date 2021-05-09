Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

MITSY stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.03. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $277.00 and a 1 year high of $461.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.