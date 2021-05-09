Mithril Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.77 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $97.89 million and $24.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00286761 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001685 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

