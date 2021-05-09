Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $678.95 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $678.95 or 0.01171638 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $662.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 56,638 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

