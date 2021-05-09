Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.00. 2,042,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,705. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.46.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.