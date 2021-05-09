Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

