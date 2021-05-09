Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,047,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.