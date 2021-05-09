Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.519 to $1.577 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

MCHP traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.55.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.