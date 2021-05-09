Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.519 to $1.577 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. 2,442,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

