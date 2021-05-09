MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

