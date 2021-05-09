MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 2,812,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

