Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.45-31.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $29.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39-3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded down $20.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,229.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,164.95. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

