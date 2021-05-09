Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $20.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

