Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.01

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,888,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

