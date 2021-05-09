Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $75.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.66%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.43% 6.88% 0.99% Meta Financial Group 19.66% 10.41% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 5.08 $400.88 million $5.37 16.59 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.04 $104.72 million $2.43 20.66

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Meta Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

