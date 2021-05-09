Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 5th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust comprises about 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 2.56% of Mesabi Trust worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

