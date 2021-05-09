Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRSN opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

