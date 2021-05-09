Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $321,250.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

