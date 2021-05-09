Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.800 EPS.

VIVO opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,203 shares of company stock worth $4,479,872. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

