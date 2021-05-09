Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.