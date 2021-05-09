Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.