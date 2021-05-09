Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.