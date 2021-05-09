Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $497.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

