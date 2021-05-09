Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.12 and its 200-day moving average is $765.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

