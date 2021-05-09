Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,210 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2,192.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

