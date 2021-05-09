Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,434 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 434.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

PNR stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

