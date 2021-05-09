McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.6% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

