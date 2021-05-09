McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 91,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,866 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

