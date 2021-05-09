McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.12 and a twelve month high of $215.39. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

