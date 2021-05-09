McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.