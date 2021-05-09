McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 327.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,863 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

