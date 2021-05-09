McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 40,185 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

