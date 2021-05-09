McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 28,858 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 188.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BND opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

