McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.85-$19.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.3-$252.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.30 billion.McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.29.

Shares of MCK traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

