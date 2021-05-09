McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

