McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

